Tilly’s (TLYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.35. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

