Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,604,619. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The company has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 63,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.12, for a total value of $15,226,004.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,147 shares in the company, valued at $15,226,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $123,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,639 shares of company stock worth $61,581,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $375.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.75.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three reportable segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

