Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.06. 5,914,321 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

