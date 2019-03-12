Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $791,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 256.4% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 20,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.91 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.88.

In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $789,683.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,452.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,094.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.14. 20,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $229.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

