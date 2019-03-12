Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.44. 298,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,625. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $223.63 and a 52-week high of $360.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 22nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Northrop Grumman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.39.

In other news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 86,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $24,849,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,473,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $74,690.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,240.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,289 shares of company stock worth $34,274,861. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

