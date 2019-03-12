Thomson Reuters (TRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.82

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$73.82 and last traded at C$73.75, with a volume of 132745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In related news, Director Deirdre Stanley sold 24,412 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.77, for a total value of C$1,752,100.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,716,502.06.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

