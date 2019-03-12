Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. Sells 210 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $22,478.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:MAA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $107.68.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $398.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 14.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.
MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.56.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
