Thomas A. Gendron Sells 17,000 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $1,577,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at $21,802,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $93.39. 454,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,999. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $97.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after buying an additional 53,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $40,686,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

