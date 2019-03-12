Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,254 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $35,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $3,479,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.70.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.80. 271,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.71. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.85 and a 12 month high of $266.18. The firm has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.12%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $5,017,168.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,506,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

