Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $1,358,154.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,587.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

TMO opened at $254.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.85 and a 52-week high of $266.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.12%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

