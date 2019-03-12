TGAME Price Tops $0.0226 on Exchanges (TGAME)

TGAME (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, TGAME has traded flat against the US dollar. TGAME has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $105,578.00 worth of TGAME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TGAME token can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00374269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00002528 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.01670642 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00221815 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004796 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026155 BTC.

TGAME Token Profile

TGAME’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. TGAME’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens. TGAME’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL . TGAME’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame . TGAME’s official website is ico.truegame.io

TGAME Token Trading

TGAME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TGAME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TGAME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TGAME using one of the exchanges listed above.

