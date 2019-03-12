Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,080 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $250,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 260.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NYSE:FCN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.39. 12,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.08. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $81.91.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.89 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

