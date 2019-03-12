Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ TTPH opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.89. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.
