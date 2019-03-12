Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ TTPH opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.89. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

