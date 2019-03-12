Ternium SA (TX) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,782,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,466 shares during the quarter. Ternium makes up about 2.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $48,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ternium by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ternium in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE TX opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.46. Ternium SA has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium SA will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/ternium-sa-tx-shares-sold-by-oldfield-partners-llp.html.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium SA (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.