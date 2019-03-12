Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Stake Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $799,492,000 after purchasing an additional 210,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP George C. Bobb III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul David Miller sold 10,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,256,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,452 shares of company stock worth $9,083,309 over the last 90 days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $227.26 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.68 and a 52-week high of $250.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.27. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $748.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

