Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 72,621 Shares of Dermira Inc (DERM)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,621 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Dermira worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DERM. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dermira in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 298,677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dermira in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermira in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 495,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 130,953 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dermira alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DERM shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Dermira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.28.

DERM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. 30,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,223. Dermira Inc has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.05. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 184.43% and a negative net margin of 496.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dermira Inc will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 72,621 Shares of Dermira Inc (DERM)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/tekla-capital-management-llc-sells-72621-shares-of-dermira-inc-derm.html.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.