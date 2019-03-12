Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 42,458 Shares of Cellectis SA (CLLS)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,458 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Cellectis worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cellectis by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Cellectis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $44.00 price objective on Cellectis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cellectis from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,195. Cellectis SA has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Cellectis Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

