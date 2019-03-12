Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,315 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $81.00 target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Leerink Swann raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $126.70. The stock had a trading volume of 79,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,910. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 0.92. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $127.33.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

