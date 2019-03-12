Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (MASI)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $4,660,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 69,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Masimo by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Barker sold 5,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $764,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $131.65. 1,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,162. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $83.16 and a 12 month high of $135.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

