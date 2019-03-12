Teck Resources Ltd (TECK.B) Receives C$41.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TECK.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$39.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CSFB cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$44.85 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 21st.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE TECK.B opened at C$29.08 on Friday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.27 and a twelve month high of C$38.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.