Teck Resources Ltd (TECK.B) Receives C$41.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2019 // No Comments

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TECK.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$39.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CSFB cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$44.85 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 21st.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$29.08 on Friday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.27 and a twelve month high of C$38.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply