TD Securities Increases Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Price Target to C$32.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.80.

Shares of CWB opened at C$29.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$24.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.96.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, insider Alan Macdonald Rowe bought 1,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.84 per share, with a total value of C$25,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$594,320. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones bought 3,250 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at C$561,962. Insiders acquired a total of 4,850 shares of company stock valued at $135,308 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

