Tarena International (TEDU) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

The business services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.20). Tarena International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter.

Get Tarena International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tarena International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tarena International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tarena International during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarena International during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarena International during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $364.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/tarena-international-tedu-sets-new-52-week-low-following-weak-earnings.html.

About Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.