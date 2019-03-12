TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.92.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TTWO opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.17. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,473,000 after acquiring an additional 190,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,871,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,581,000 after acquiring an additional 307,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,606,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,708,000 after acquiring an additional 203,912 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 26.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,318,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after buying an additional 489,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,935,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,011,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.