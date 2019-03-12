Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $62.64 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $32.34 and a 52-week high of $91.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.24, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $606,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Samira Beckwith sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $131,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,790 shares of company stock worth $3,957,630. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

