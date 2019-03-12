Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a report published on Friday. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

“Our price target of $10/share ($4.0 from tamibarotene + $3.4 from platform + $2.6 in cash) is based on a discounted cash flow analysis (2019-2027) using a 12% discount rate and 1% growth rate, in line with the expected discount and growth parameters of a development-stage oncology company. Risks to our investment thesis and target price include: (1) failure in clinical studies; (2) failure to secure regulatory approval; and (3) smaller than anticipated commercial opportunity due to market size, competition, and pricing.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SYRS. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 164,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,119,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,048,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after buying an additional 161,410 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,221,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after buying an additional 422,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,986,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 372,462 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,656,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after buying an additional 43,562 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

