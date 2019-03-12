Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) Major Shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch Sells 164,583 Shares

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 164,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

SYRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

