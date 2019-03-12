Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,851,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,115,000 after purchasing an additional 204,619 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,795,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,424,000 after acquiring an additional 931,666 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,202,000 after buying an additional 90,267 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,978,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,148,000 after buying an additional 125,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $105.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $105.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.51. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Synopsys to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 21,635 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $2,214,991.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,157.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 85,105 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $8,697,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,218 shares in the company, valued at $30,069,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,190 shares of company stock valued at $13,005,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

