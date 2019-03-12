Synlogic’s (SYBX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 148.45% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We continue to be encouraged by the preclinical studies (1, 2) and the healthy volunteer data which demonstrated measurable effects on biomarkers of engineered bacterial metabolism even in the context of functional host metabolic processes. We also see the work done to standardize the measurement of key analytes across trial sites as valuable groundwork for robust readouts. With respect to anticipated therapeutic thresholds targeted for these products, both are aiming for fairly moderate impacts on toxic metabolite levels, specifically a 15%-20% lowering of blood ammonia in the hepatic encephalopathy patients after SYNB1020 treatment and a doubling (from ~6 g to ~12 g) of protein tolerated in PKU patients treated with SYNB1618. Of note, the trial of SYNB1618 is not powered to detect significant differences Phe lowering, but will inform future endpoints and target profiles.””

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Shares of SYBX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.36. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.59.

In other Synlogic news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter worth $2,842,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Synlogic by 473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 125,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,301,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

