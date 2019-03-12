Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Given a $26.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Nomura cut their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.38. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.02). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.11% and a negative net margin of 3,185.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 173,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 74,499 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 560.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

