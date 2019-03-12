Super Micro Computer (SMCI) versus Socket Mobile (SCKT) Financial Review

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) and Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Socket Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Socket Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Super Micro Computer and Socket Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Micro Computer N/A N/A N/A Socket Mobile -3.47% -4.61% -3.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Super Micro Computer and Socket Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Micro Computer 0 1 1 0 2.50 Socket Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Super Micro Computer’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Super Micro Computer is more favorable than Socket Mobile.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Super Micro Computer and Socket Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Micro Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Socket Mobile $16.45 million 0.75 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Super Micro Computer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Socket Mobile.

Summary

Super Micro Computer beats Socket Mobile on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services. The company also provides a range of application optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade server systems; and server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, and chassis and power supplies, as well as other system accessories, including microprocessors, and memory and disc drives. In addition, it provides customer support services and hardware enhanced services. The company offers its products to data center, cloud computing, enterprise IT, big data, high performance computing, and Internet of Things/embedded markets. It sells its server systems, and server subsystems and accessories through direct sales force, as well as through distributors that comprise value added resellers and system integrators, and OEMs. The company has operations primarily in San Jose, California; the Netherlands; Taiwan; China; and Japan. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc. produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education. It provides cordless data capture devices that connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; and software developer kits to mobile application developers to enable them to integrate its products into their applications. The company offers barcode scanning products for 1D imager and laser, and 2D barcode scanning in standard and durable cases. It is also developing D600, a contactless SmartTag reader writer version of its durable handheld barcode scanner that reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags, including near field communications. In addition, the company offers SocketCare services program, which provides extended warranty and accidental breakage coverage for various products. It markets its products through a network of distributors and on-line resellers, application developers, and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

