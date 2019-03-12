Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,326.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,230,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850,072 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $378,839,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,526,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,245 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,090.3% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,130,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,573,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,112,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,326 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.
Further Reading: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.