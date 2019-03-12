Studio City International (MSC) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Studio City International (NYSE: MSC) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Studio City International to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Studio City International alerts:

This table compares Studio City International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International N/A N/A N/A Studio City International Competitors 8.06% 27.59% 4.28%

This table compares Studio City International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International $571.21 million -$76.43 million -67.75 Studio City International Competitors $3.61 billion $366.36 million 20.31

Studio City International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Studio City International. Studio City International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Studio City International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Studio City International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Studio City International 2 0 0 0 1.00 Studio City International Competitors 440 1822 2528 95 2.47

Studio City International currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.00%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 17.53%. Given Studio City International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Studio City International is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Studio City International rivals beat Studio City International on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.