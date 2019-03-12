Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $869,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Damon Hutchinson sold 15,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total transaction of $2,886,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,492 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $189.22 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $193.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/stryker-co-syk-shares-sold-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.