Strix Group (KETL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KETL. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Get Strix Group alerts:

Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 155.20 ($2.03) on Friday.

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.