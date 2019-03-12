Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 7,267 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 100.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 642,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 7.98%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

