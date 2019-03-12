Stifel Financial Corp Sells 44,323 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,323 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $37,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group to $150.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Bank of America cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $1,514,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,537,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 500 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.69 per share, with a total value of $62,845.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.99. The stock had a trading volume of 63,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,250. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

