Stifel Financial Corp Has $41.30 Million Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 624,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,564 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $41,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,222,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,856,544,000 after buying an additional 1,334,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,331,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,381,221,000 after purchasing an additional 151,096 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Target by 5,697.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,484,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165,298 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 114.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $923,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590,395 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,095,898 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $468,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,876 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.92. 1,082,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,505,238. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In related news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/stifel-financial-corp-has-41-30-million-position-in-target-co-tgt.html.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.