Stifel Financial Corp Buys 31,886 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $47,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,022,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $136,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,820.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $1,331,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,568,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,615 shares of company stock worth $2,018,879. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.14. 14,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,853. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

