Steps (STEPS) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Steps (CURRENCY:STEPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Steps has traded flat against the US dollar. Steps has a market cap of $20,474.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Steps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00001704 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Steps

Steps (CRYPTO:STEPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2015. Steps’ total supply is 18,625,017 coins. Steps’ official Twitter account is @AltcoinSteps

Steps Coin Trading

Steps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

