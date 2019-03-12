Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (BMV:VOOV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF during the third quarter worth $129,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF during the third quarter worth $151,000.

Get VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF alerts:

Shares of BMV:VOOV traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.29. VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $116.72.

WARNING: “Stephens Inc. AR Sells 188 Shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (VOOV)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/stephens-inc-ar-sells-188-shares-of-vanguard-sp-500-value-etf-voov.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (BMV:VOOV).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.