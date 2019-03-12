Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 3,537 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.44% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOTI remained flat at $$31.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,968. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33.

