Stephens Inc. AR Invests $306,000 in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 889.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 41,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 360,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,138,000 after buying an additional 309,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 2,373 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $569,923.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,605 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,992.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 29,553 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $7,030,067.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,261.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,787 shares of company stock valued at $52,151,938 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.78. The company had a trading volume of 302,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,193.90, a P/E/G ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.43. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $245.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $715.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ServiceNow to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/stephens-inc-ar-invests-306000-in-servicenow-inc-now.html.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.