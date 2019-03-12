State Street (STT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “State Street has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's new business wins, rising interest rates, strong balance sheet and strategic acquisitions are likely to continue supporting profitability. Moreover, given a solid capital position it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, mounting expenses remains a major near-term concern for the company. Though it has been undertaking several cost control efforts, overall expenses are expected to remain elevated because of higher compensation and acquisition costs. This will thereby hurt bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of State Street from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.24.

Shares of STT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.17. The stock had a trading volume of 42,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,976. State Street has a 1-year low of $57.87 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. State Street had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that State Street will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Erickson sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $59,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $537,999.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,680.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,389 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,338. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. FMR LLC grew its stake in State Street by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,222,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,149,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,707,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,096,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in State Street by 6,371.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,604,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,798 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in State Street by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,664,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,870,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,003 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

