State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 32,754 Shares of Eastman Chemical (EMN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,754 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,435,000 after acquiring an additional 60,685 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.57. 209,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,638. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.69. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

