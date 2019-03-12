State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stake in Gartner Inc (IT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Gartner by 135.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Gartner by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,926. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 90,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $13,023,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,006 shares in the company, valued at $168,141,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $271,097.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,082.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IT. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

