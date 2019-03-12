Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 3,528 Shares of VF Corp (VFC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in VF were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in VF by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

VF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.64. The company had a trading volume of 294,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,778. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. VF had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.46%.

In other news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 64,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $5,594,205.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 215,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,509,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 65,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $5,669,029.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,204,424. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

