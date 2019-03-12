Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Position in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,889 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Carnival were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Carnival by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Standpoint Research cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.16 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.01.

In related news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $119,698.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 21,595 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.43 per share, with a total value of $1,002,655.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,366 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Carnival stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

