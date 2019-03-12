SPINDLE Market Capitalization Hits $1.26 Million (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $7.50, $13.77 and $18.94. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $21,322.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.02330823 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00469377 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011287 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023710 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020936 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011206 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,053,926,157 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

