Spin Master (TOY) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TOY. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.50.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TSE:TOY opened at C$39.66 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$34.93 and a 1-year high of C$59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.