Spin Master Corp (TOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOY shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$34.93 and a 1 year high of C$59.40.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.